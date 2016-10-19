Canadian 'super PAC' unveils its range of anti-Trump swag

A group of Toronto-based businesses that brand themselves as a “small Canadian super PAC” have launched a line of anti-Donald swag just in time for the third and final presidential debate.

“We just want to allow Canadians to say something because I think that we’ve been far too quiet as a nation and far too polite about this,” said Patrick McCaully, chief news creator at Toronto’s Pointman! PR, who started the #DumpDonaldEh campaign along with a printer, graphic designer and a business consultant.

“We wanted to really take a position against Trump,” he added, calling The Donald’s remarks bragging about sexual assault on a recent leaked Access Hollywood video, “the last nail in the coffin.”

All of the proceeds from the merchandise - which includes baseball caps, T-shirts and phone cases - will be collected and presented to Trump in the form of a cheque before Election Day with the hope it will persuade him to drop out of the race.

In the event that he does not, the money will be donated to a charity that would “ruffle his feathers,” such as something pertaining to women’s rights, gun control or “legal defense for small businesses that have been bilked out of getting paid by billionaires,” McCaully said.

Although Trump is famous for shrugging off criticism and attacking his opponents as “sad” or “losers” (often in stormy tweets), McCaully hopes this message gets through.