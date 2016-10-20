Councillor seeks harsher penalties for illegal tree removal

Builders who chop down Toronto trees without permission could soon be facing steeper penalties.

Coun. Jaye Robinson is calling for increased fines and the suspension of building permits for developers who illegally remove local flora.

Robinson’s motion has already been approved by the city’s parks and environment committee.

The bid comes as city staff investigate an incident where Format Group axed a cluster of trees at Bayview Ridge in July to pave the way for a condo development.

The findings from the first phase of the investigation – released Wednesday – revealed a total of 40 trees were removed at the site without permits. As a result, the city ordered the developer to replace the trees at a ratio of five to one, meaning 200 new trees will be planted.

Format Group has paid $155,604 in fines, but Robinson thinks the punishment is too small to discourage other developers from following suit.

“I think they see it simply as a cost of doing business, as a line item in their budgets,” she said.

“It’s very disconcerting. I think this sends a message that if you cut down trees you get a slap on the wrist.”

Robinson said city staff may yet pursue legal action against Format Group. The Ontario Court of Justice could hit violators with fines up to $100,000 per tree.

Advocates say the city should be more proactive by educating people about the importance of trees and what exactly constitutes infraction.

“Fining people is good but by the very nature of it, it is reactive. The damage is already done,” said Janet McKay, executive director of Local Enhancement and Appreciation of Forests.