63-year-old pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Leaside

A 63-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening in Leaside, following a dangerous day for pedestrians in Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Ave. and Hanna Rd. about 7:30 p.m.

They transported the woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed in a post to Twitter about one hour later that the woman had died.