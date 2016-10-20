63-year-old pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Leaside
The incident happened near Eglinton Ave. and Hanna Rd. about 7:30 p.m.
A 63-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening in Leaside, following a dangerous day for pedestrians in Toronto.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Ave. and Hanna Rd. about 7:30 p.m.
They transported the woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed in a post to Twitter about one hour later that the woman had died.
The area is closed for a police investigation.
