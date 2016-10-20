Toronto park to be renamed after first black city councillor: William Peyton Hubbard

The first black person to ever serve as a Toronto city councillor will soon have a city park named after him.

On Saturday, the park in front of the old Don Jail near Gerrard and Broadview will be renamed Hubbard Park, in honour of William Peyton Hubbard.

Community members in the Riverdale area helped chose the name in an online voting contest in 2014.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of efforts to underscore the presence and contribution of black people in our city,” said Rosemary Sadlier, former president of Ontario Black History Society and one of the people who led the initiative.

Hubbard entered local politics in 1894, when he won the council seat for Ward 4– an affluent area between St. Clair Avenue and Lakeshore, and University Avenue to Bathurst Street.

He was the first non-white person to be elected to public office in any major Canadian city.

Born in 1842 to slave parents who escaped from the United States, Hubbard would win 14 more elections, and build his legacy on improving the city’s waterworks. He was instrumental in efforts that led to the creation of Toronto Hydro.

Hubbard also served as the justice of the peace for York County in 1908. He died of stroke in 1935 at his home near Broadview and Danforth.

The park renaming is not the first time Toronto has recognized Hubbard. A plaque installed by Heritage Toronto in 2004 sits outside what used to be his home on the Danforth.

Naming a piece of public property after Hubbard is a way to inspire youth in the local black community, said Sadlier.