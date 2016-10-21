Hillary Clinton crushes an ‘awkward’ Donald Trump at Al Smith charity dinner

Hillary Clinton’s aesthetic at Thursday night’s Al Smith charity dinner was “sass and class,” said a Twitter user; meanwhile, the social media consensus regarding Donald Trump’s performance was that the presidential hopeful was “unfunny” and awkward.

The dinner is an annual Catholic white-tie fundraiser event held at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel and has been a traditional presidential campaign stop for over 50 years. Candidates are expected to give a humorous, self-depreciating speech.

Clinton seemed the clear “winner” of the event — several tweets about the dinner endearingly referred to her jokes as “savage,” while others expressed confusion or disgust at Trump’s lackluster barbs.

Clinton took swings at several of Trump’s now-notorious public gaffes, sparking special attention with her Statue of Liberty themed dig at Trump’s attitude towards women.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had one of the best, cold reactions of the night, after Clinton jabbed him for supporting Trump.

After being booed for suggesting that Clinton “hates Catholics,” he fumbled the rest of his speech. Viewers were divided on his degree of malice, however, they agreed that his turn at the podium was less than entertaining.

One man’s shocked reaction went viral in gif-form, after Trump joked that Clinton was so corrupt that she was “kicked off the Watergate Commision.”

The atmosphere between the two candidates was cold, as usual, though they did close out the dinner with a handshake, which was poignant, given they’d forgone the nicety at the last two presidential debates.