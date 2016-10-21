10 pedestrians hit by drivers in Toronto Thursday morning

Thursday was one of the most dangerous mornings in months for Toronto pedestrians.

Ten people were hit by drivers before noon. Seven were hit in one hour alone.

The crashes happened across the city from downtown to Scarborough. Six people were seriously injured, said Kim McKinnon, a Toronto paramedic spokeswoman.

McKinnon said people wearing dark clothing and rushing across streets in the rain were among the causes. Both drivers and pedestrians need to be careful, especially with darker fall mornings and reduced visibility from rain, she noted.

People are “rushing with umbrellas” and “maybe even rubber boots that they haven’t worn” and, overall, aren’t “paying attention,” she said.

Walk Toronto’s Maureen Coyle called such comments “utter nonsense” and “victim blaming.”

“There should be better infrastructure, there should be more safety precautions, there should be a different kind of intersection design that brings down the number of pedestrians hit,” she said. “It is not a question of clothing.”

Pedestrian advocate Dylan Reid said Thursday morning highlighted the need for a “true vision zero policy in Toronto.”