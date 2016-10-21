U of T program wants to reduce costs for student course-packs

A new University of Toronto effort designed to cut the cost of course packs for classes is getting high marks from a student advocacy group.

The project hooks professors up with librarians to make sure students are able to take full advantage of digital material the university has already paid for.

“When students are buying these course packs they’re actually paying twice because their tuition has already gone to the library to buy these materials,” said Graeme Slaght, a copyright outreach librarian with the University of Toronto.

Some of the program’s material also comes from something called “fair dealing” under the Copyright Act, where the university is allowed to use copyrighted material without a licence as long as they meet certain criteria.

The cost of textbooks and course packs, which include material from academic journals and books, can be a huge expense on top of tuition.

According to the province, undergraduate students should budget an average of $1,000 a year for course materials, and students in specialized programs such as medicine, architecture, and dentistry should plan on paying even more.

Gayle McFadden, Ontario national executive representative with the Canadian Federation of Students, said UofT’s method is one other colleges and universities could learn from.

She said she’s seen a recent “grassroots movement” towards open access across the country. On some campuses, for example, LGBTQ groups have made academic materials on gender identity free for students.

But, this is the first push McFadden heard of from a school itself.