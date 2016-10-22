Three men taken to hospital following Toronto shootings

One person is in life-threatening condition and a second seriously injured following an overnight shooting in the city’s west end.

Police attended the scene at a townhouse complex, located at the East Mall near Rathburn Rd., at 1:40 a.m.

Paramedics say the victims, both men in their 20s, were rushed to trauma centre.

No suspect information is available yet, according to police.

A few hours later, just before 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to another shooting incident at Don Mills Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E.