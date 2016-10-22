Three men taken to hospital following Toronto shootings
Two men were shot in the west end and a third at Don Mills Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E. early Saturday.
One person is in life-threatening condition and a second seriously injured following an overnight shooting in the city’s west end.
Police attended the scene at a townhouse complex, located at the East Mall near Rathburn Rd., at 1:40 a.m.
Paramedics say the victims, both men in their 20s, were rushed to trauma centre.
No suspect information is available yet, according to police.
A few hours later, just before 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to another shooting incident at Don Mills Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E.
Paramedics say one man sustained a gunshot wound in the leg and transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
