Video: Customers flock to Honest Ed's for last shot hand-painted signs

Frank Salerno has gone to work at Honest Ed’s almost every day for 57 years, but rarely has he had a welcome like the one he experienced Saturday.

Arriving at Toronto’s beloved bargain emporium before dawn, the 74-year-old hardware buyer found a queue of customers that stretched around the block.

“I come in here around 6:15 a.m. and there were people lined up,” Salerno said. “(The store) opened at 8.”

Honest Ed’s is selling off the last of its distinctive hand-painted signs, and shoppers staked out spots at Bathurst and Bloor Sts. as early as 2:30 a.m. for to buy the keepsakes, said store spokesperson Franca Longobardi.

Ed’s will close at the end of December, to be replaced by residential towers, restaurants, artists’ studios and retail space.

Staff said the three-day sale that began Saturday will be the final opportunity to buy the signs, each one painstakingly hand-lettered by just two men — Douglas Kerr, who has been painting Honest Ed’s signs for over 20 years, and Wayne Reuben, who has been painting them for nearly 50.

“It’s a lost art, you know . . . I have a huge appreciation for it,” said James O’Marra, as he sifted through bins full of the red and blue-lettered posters. “I’m trying to find ones that I can frame. It’ll be something to talk about.”

Longobardi said a steady stream of sign hunters — numbering in the thousands, she guessed — passed in and out of Honest Ed’s throughout Saturday.

Each one wanted something to remember the local landmark by.

“Honest Ed’s is kind of like a Toronto icon. It’s history, it’s kitsch . . . it’s like the epitome of Toronto,” said Adrianne Kulling.

She already has one Honest Ed’s sign hanging in her kitchen and another in her bedroom. But she was back to pick up a few more small pieces of memorabilia.

“It’s sad that it’s closing,” she said. “But it’s nice that we can all have a chance to get a piece of it.”

Raymond Chik was at the store with his wife Amy, searching for signs that reminded him of bargains he found at Honest Ed’s years ago, as a young student.

“We’re from Hong Kong (originally), but we’ve lived here 30 years, so we grew up with Honest Ed’s,” Chik said. “I bought stuff here so there’s a piece of nostalgia.”

Gabrielle Giroday snagged an aged, demure-looking sign more than a metre long, that read, “There’s no business like shoe business.” The sign, she said, “spoke to my soul.”

“What makes Honest Ed’s great is it has a lot of character, and I worry in a city with increasingly skyrocketing prices for homes and space that independent businesses are going to be shut out,” said Giroday.