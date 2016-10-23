Peel school board launches plan to support black male students

Ontario’s second-largest school board has launched an action plan to address the discrimination and low expectations that black male students say they face inside and outside their classrooms.

The move by the Peel District School Board is based on experiences reported by high school students in focus groups last spring, which included both successful and struggling pupils.

What the 87 black male youth cited was troubling. They described: non-black teachers and peers who didn’t expect them to succeed academically and expressed surprise if they got good marks; lower expectations for their careers; feeling left out by other students socially and on sports teams; being feared and subject to suspicion in hallways or when problem incidents occur; racist comments and jokes from peers.

In response, the Peel board’s action plan proposes several major steps. It calls for mandatory bias and anti-racism training for teachers and other staff, changes throughout the curriculum to integrate the history and experiences of black Canadians, and mentoring programs to boost student involvement and leadership. It will begin with widespread consultation with organizations including the United Way and black community groups later this fall.

The goal is to “identify, understand, minimize and eliminate the marginalization experienced by black males in Peel schools,” according to the plan, to be presented at a curriculum committee meeting this week.

A strategy to support this particular cohort is necessary because pressure from the community has been building, said Poleen Grewal, the board’s superintendent of curriculum and instruction support services.

“Equity isn’t about equality and doing the same thing for everybody,” she said. “It’s looking at the injustices and the marginalization and trying to equal the playing field. I think if we hadn’t done it, it would have been an injustice.”

The achievement gap for black males has been well documented, including by the Toronto District School Board, which a decade ago launched a student census that provides race-based data used to identify and support students most at risk.



Last year, a damning report from a coalition of Peel groups found that while black residents are the fastest growing racial group in the region, many black youth face racism in their daily lives, including isolation, stereotyping and being streamed at school. A 2015 report by the Ontario Alliance of Black School Educators highlighted similar concerns.

The Peel board’s newest findings validate that research, said Shelley White, chief executive officer of United Way of Peel Region, which was a member of the coalition behind the FACES of Peel report.

The fact that the school board was willing to dig deeper, and then publicly identify the problems and tackle them head on is “bold and courageous,” she said.

“It sends a really great message to the black community that the public school board is committed to ensuring that black youth have the same opportunity for academic success and graduation as other students, and that they’ve identified that there are barriers and they’re willing to put strategies in place to overcome those barriers.”

Trustee Suzanne Nurse said the strategy, called “We Rise Together,” is critical because she hears from concerned families every week about the many boys who don’t feel supported in their schools and are at risk of falling through the cracks.

“It’s something that’s talked about constantly,” said Nurse. “I also have a son in grade 10, so it’s personal for me as well.”

Her son has had positive experiences with his schools and teachers, she said, but he has felt the sting of remarks from peers like “oh I didn’t know your mother and father lived together.”

Brampton grade 10 student Joshua Boxill says it’s important that all youth are encouraged to aim high in school.

If teachers have lower expectations for certain students, “that’s what kids are going to do and that’s what they see as normal,” says Boxill, 15, who wasn’t involved in the focus groups.

Boxill says while he feels included and encouraged to succeed at David Suzuki Secondary School, as a black youth he is well aware of stereotyping and negative attitudes in the community.

In his annual September kickoff event for staff, Peel board director Tony Pontes acknowledged the organization could face backlash for focusing on a particular racial group. But he said it’s crucial to face the discomfort and “hard truths” in order to remedy them.

Unlike the TDSB, Peel does not collect race-based statistics. But its new plan for black male students may open the door to discussions about beginning that process, says Grewal. Such data would make it easier to measure the success of interventions like the new plan for black youth.

Next month, the Peel board will conduct its first workplace census for all teachers, which will collect data on race, religion, gender identity, age and other details.

In an interview with Torstar earlier this month, Ontario’s minister responsible for anti-racism said he would like to see all boards collect those kinds of statistics from their students.