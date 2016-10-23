Sudbury church reunited with missing head from Baby Jesus statue

After having been broken off and stolen from a statue outside Sudbury’s Paroisse Saint-Anne-des-Pins church, Baby Jesus’s head has been returned.

Father Gérald Lajeunesse of the parish says though he has no idea what happened to the head in the first place, he is “relieved,” and always hoped the story would end well.

The head had been missing for about a year.

When Father Lajeunesse arrived at the church a few years ago, it was clear the head had been decapitated in the past and was held together with adhesive. It had been knocked off its body repeatedly as a prank, but could typically be found nearby — this time, the head was removed and stolen.

The statue, cradled in Mary’s arms, remained headless for some time before a local artist was commissioned to craft a temporary replacement.

Heather Wise, the mastermind behind the reddish-orange terracotta head, does not belong to the parish and molded the head free of charge, and planned an eventual stone replacement.

Father Lajeunesse is a priest at the church and told Torstar News Service on Thursday that he was considering having the head removed, as the rain was beginning to erode the clay and stain the statue.

Replacing the entire statue itself would have been an expensive endeavour, reports say.

It was fortuitous timing that the statue’s original head was returned to the parish on Friday night. The replacement head — which had sparked controversy both within the parish and around North America, along with jokes that it looked like a Simpsons character — was removed shortly following.

Father Lajeunesse presented the returned, original head to the parish during Saturday night and Sunday morning masses and was met with riotous applause.

“I almost cried,” he added.

The person who returned the head, he says, tested it on the headless statue in the yard to see if it fit before bringing it inside and leaving it on a desk.

It is unclear who originally stole the stone head, but the woman who returned it, according to reports, told Father Lajeunesse that whomever had taken it originally was dealing with personal problems at the time.

Lajeunesse is glad for the media coverage surrounding the story and for the local woman who helped her “put the pieces together.” He was asked not to divulge anything further about the situation or her identity at this time.

Father Lajeunesse will now be brainstorming with “collective heads” to determine what is feasible and affordable to protect the statue in the future.

In an effort to raise money for security measures, “we will be calling for funds from parishioners,” he said.