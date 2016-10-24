Family offering reward in search for Brampton man missing in Mexico

A Brampton family is growing increasingly worried about the fate of Canadian Shawn Ramta, who disappeared in Mexico City a little over seven weeks ago.

Ramta’s family said they are concerned about Mexico’s high levels of crime, kidnappings and disappearances. “It is coming up on seven weeks that he has been missing and it is a lot scarier now. Something is not right in this picture,” said Gord Ramta, Shawn’s uncle, by phone.

The family has hired a private investigator, launched a social media campaign and is offering a 1,000,000 peso ($72,000 Canadian) reward for information on Ramta’s disappearance.

Ramta’s family posted billboards offering the reward in the Mexican capital Monday, after placing ads in the newspaper El Universal last week.

Ramta, a 34-year-old entrepreneur and bodybuilder, went to Mexico alone on vacation in August and was renting a condo through Airbnb in Polanco, a safe, upscale neighbourhood popular with business travellers. He last spoke with family on Aug. 31, when he told them he was going to a gym.

Ramta, who does not speak Spanish, did not board his Sept. 3 return flight back to Toronto, and calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

“It is very stressful because we cannot get any information about what happened to him,” said Sunny Ramta, Shawn’s younger brother. “He would have stood out in Mexico. He’s a tall, buff Indian guy.”

A spokesperson with the Mexican embassy in Ottawa said he had only recently learned of the case, and could not comment.

The private investigator hired by the family in Mexico City was not available for comment by deadline.

The Canadian embassy in Mexico was also unavailable for comment.

Ramta’s uncle said he flew to Mexico earlier this month and spent two weeks searching hospitals and morgues, filing police reports and visiting consular officials at the Canadian embassy.

“We went to the condo and found his clothes there, but no passport or wallet,” he said. “We asked the police to get his cellphone records from Rogers but they have not.”

Ramta’s uncle said he also asked a Toronto dentist to provide Ramta’s dental records to help with the search, but was told they can only be released to police.

Ramta, who according to family was in the process of moving to Vancouver, is a partner at Empire Customs, a Toronto menswear company, and the director of a small trucking firm.

Ramta’s uncle said he did not believe his nephew was involved in any illegal activity or has ties to organized crime. Ramta has no criminal record and does not smoke or take drugs, he said.