Some school bus drivers in GTA in a position to strike legally

Parents are being notified by the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board that some school bus drivers have moved into a legal strike position.

There’s no indication of any plan to strike at this time, but the union is within its right to do so, but must give 72 hours notice, a TCDSB official said.

Officials for both school boards drafted letters on Monday to alert parents that drivers for First Student Markham may soon be able to go on strike.

“We remain hopeful that the contract negotiations between the bus operator and its driver union conclude with a settlement, not a strike,” Angela Gauthier, TCDSB director of education, said in the letter sent home to parents on Monday.

“We will be monitoring the contract negotiations very closely,” Gauthier said.

“Should a strike be called, parents will be notified immediately, and given instructions for getting children to and from school, as well as information about supervision of students for mornings and after school.”

A job action would affect 2,500 students in the TDSB and 5,926 students in the Toronto Catholic District School Board.