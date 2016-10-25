Defence minister stays mum on role of Canadian troops in Mosul

OTTAWA—Photos have emerged that apparently show Canadian special forces soldiers near front-line action in northern Iraq, even as Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan stays mum about their involvement in the ongoing offensive against Daesh extremists.

One photo shows Canadians in what appear to be heavily-armed Humvees. Another shows soldiers setting up a heavy anti-armour weapon atop an armoured vehicle, a Canadian flag is clearly visible on the uniform of one of them.

The Star could not independently verify the photos or when they were taken. The defence department said it does not comment on ongoing operations but did not dispute the authenticity of the pictures.

The Canadian military has become more guarded in recent months about the work of some 200 soldiers deployed in northern Iraq to help train and advise Kurdish peshmerga forces, a mission that is supposed be non-combat.

It’s believed the photos show troops operating in an area east of Mosul, where peshmerga forces have been reclaiming territory that had been held by Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Sajjan was asked about the photos, including one that shows Canadian soldiers setting up the heavy weapon.

Sajjan also did not question the photos, but said any weapons the Canadians have would be for their own self-defence and protection of the Kurdish peshmerga troops they are advising.

“Our troops have all the necessary equipment to be able to apply the rules of engagement if necessary,” Sajjan said, adding that their arsenal now includes anti-armour weapons.

“I want to make sure that our troops have the necessary equipment in place to mitigate any threat,” Sajjan said.

Earlier this month, Iraqi and Kurdish security forces, backed by coalition militaries, launched a long-awaited offensive against Daesh fighters holed up in Mosul.

Yet Sajjan and the military have refused to provide any details about the role Canadian forces are playing as the Kurdish forces they are mentoring try to clear territory around Mosul.

Sajjan offered few clues Tuesday during a conference call with reporters from Paris, where he had attended a meeting of nations involved in the fight against Daesh.

“In terms of their role and exactly what’s happening, for operational security and force protection reason, I can’t give you the details,” Sajjan said.

“When the time is right I will be providing details . . . but right now these are the absolute early stages of the operation,” the minister said.

“Absolutely, Canadians deserve to know how the mission is going, what our troops are doing,” he said.

In the Commons Tuesday, the Conservatives ridiculed the secrecy and questioned why Canadians are being kept in the dark.

“Images of Canadian troops operating Iraqi vehicles, sighting targets with sniper rifles, and painting targets near Mosul have emerged on social media,” Conservative MP James Bezan said.

“Why should Canadians have to learn on Twitter what our troops are doing to defeat ISIS rather than from the government,” he said.

In an interview later, Bezan, who served as parliamentary secretary to the defence minister in the previous government, accused the Liberals of hiding “behind a curtain of secrecy.”

Even allowing for security concerns, he said there is ample room for more “transparency” about military operations.

He said the photos show Canadian soldiers “painting targets”— using a laser to mark targets for air strikes by coalition aircraft.

“This is definitely part of the support for combat operations and the offensive that is taking place to liberate Mosul,” Bezan said.

“They’re right at the front line and we know that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sajjan revealed that a Canada-led hospital — meant to be ready to treat casualties from the Mosul fight — is still not up and running.

“There was some delays from the Iraqi government side in terms of getting all the resources. . . . That has been dealt with and things are moving along,” Sajjan said.

The hospital will have two operating rooms staffed by some 50 personnel — doctors, nurses, medics and support staff. According to the armed forces, it will be able to provide triage, resuscitation and emergency surgery.

Given that the Mosul offensive is still in its early stages, Sajjan said the hospital will still be “timely and needed.”