The eight alleged victims in Ontario nursing home murder investigation

A 49-year-old nurse from Woodstock, Ont., Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer has been charged with eight counts of murder, provincial police said.

Here is what the Star has learned about the eight people police allege Wettlaufer killed.

James Silcox

Police say James Lancing “Jim” Silcox died at Caressant Care home in Woodstock on Aug. 17, 2007, at the age of 84.

Silcox was survived by Agnes, his wife of 63 years, six children, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, according to a published obituary.

He was a World War II veteran who served with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps in Italy, Holland and Belgium, the obituary said, and spent over 30 years of his life working at the Standard Tube manufacturing company.

Citing Silcox’s love of dogs, his obituary asked for memorial donations to be made to the SPCA.

Silcox was also longtime member of Old St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Woodstock. It was there, in 1997, that Silcox met Rev. David Joyce, a retired priest assisting at Old St. Paul’s.

“Jim was (at church) every Sunday,” Joyce said. “Whether he was well or he wasn’t well, he and his wife would be there. Just one really wonderful, wonderful guy.”

Joyce would visit the Silcoxes from time to time, and saw them regularly at church functions. He also officiated Silcox’s funeral in 2007.

He said he was “saddened for the family and those who were close to the family” upon hearing of Wettlaufer’s arrest. “They have to live that all over again,” he said. “And it won’t go away. It will be lived day by day for a while.”

Silcox’s son, Daniel, of Pontypool Ont. said he didn’t want his father to be the “poster boy of this tragedy” but that he did want the story to be told.

He described his father as a wonderful man and “the best father in the world.”

Maurice Granat

Maurice “Moe” Granat died at Caressant Care on Dec. 23, 2007 at age 84.

A longtime auto mechanic in from in Tillsonburg, Ont., Granat had two daughters, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, according to his obituary. His son, Patrick Dreyer, passed away before him, the obituary said.

Sam Lamb, 89, was described in the obituary as a “special friend” of Granat’s.

The pair met through mutual friends about 10 years before Granat’s death, and they bonded over a shared interest in fixing up cars.

“He was a body work man on cars and (worked on) engines and I did the same thing as a sideline,” Lamb said of Granat.

“I used to go to him for help and him and I would work together on my car … He was a great guy. He was slow, easy-going, nothing to worry about.”

Lamb said he heard the news of Wettlaufer’s arrest over the radio Tuesday.

“I’m very sorry for him,” Lamb said. “And now I’m very sorry that’s the way he had to pass away.”

Gladys Millard

Gladys Jean Millard died Oct. 14, 2011 at Caressant Care at the age of 87.

Her obituary said she was born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia and later lived on Broadway St. in Woodstock.

She had lost her husband Henry Millard, the obituary said, but was survived by her son, Stanley Millard, and daughter, Sandy Millard as well as a sister and sister-in-law.

Millard was a longtime member of Knox Presbyterian Church and the Rose Rebekah Lodge in Woodstock, Ont. Her obituary suggested memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Helen Matheson

Helen Muriel Matheson died Oct. 27, 2011, at Caressant Care at the age of 95.

She spent most of her life in Innerkip, Ont., where she was a member of the Innerkip United Church, her obituary said.

Donalda Osmond, who grew up down the street from Matheson’s home, said Matheson was a school teacher in Innerkip and surrounding districts.

“She’s always been a part of this community,” Osmond said.

She described Matheson and kind and smart, but fairly private.

Matheson was survived by her a son, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, according to her obituary.

Her husband Carl Matheson died in 1998 and her son Neil died in 2001, the obituary said. She had also lost a grandson and two sisters.

Mary Zurawinski

Mary Zurawinski died at Carressant Care in Woodstock, Ont., on Nov. 7th 2011, she was 96 years old.

Helen Young

Helen Young died at Carressant Care in Woodstock, Ont. on July 14, 2013, at the age of 90.

An online obituary for Young says she was born in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Young came to Canada with her late husband Peter in 1949, who she had married in London, the obituary said.

The obituary said the couple first moved to Alberta and then ended up in Ontario about a decade later, eventually settling down in Woodstock, Ont.

Both Helen and her husband had enjoyed travelling, camping and had been active in the humane society and Lions Club in town, the obituary said, also noting that they had had several pets who they loved dearly.

Maureen Pickering

Maureen Pickering died at Carressant Care in Woodstock, Ont. on March 28, 2014 at the age of 79. She was from Tillsonburg, Ont. and was the widow of Hubert Pickering, an online obituary said.

Arpad Horvath

Arpad Horvath died at Victoria Hospital in London, Ont. on Aug. 31, 2014 at the age of 75.

For decades, Horvath ran Central Tool & Die Limited out of London, an online obituary said.

The obituary for Horvath says he headed the Hungarian Club of London for almost 30 years and that he’d been a big-game hunter.

Maggie Szecsei said she was a long-time friend of Horvath. He and her husband, Joseph used to go hunting together, she said.

“They hunted together for, oh, at least 40 years. They went everywhere, even to Africa one time,” she said.

Szecsei described Horvath as a pretty normal guy, but not one to be quiet.

“Oh, he wasn’t quiet. He was always expressing his opinion,” she said.

Married to Lana Horvath, he had two children — Susan and Arpad — and three grandchildren; Travis, Katrina and Isabella, the obituary said.

Anthony Cuzzocrea said he had been a friend of Horvath’s for decades — a man he remembers to have been kind and giving.

He recalls that his friend loved travelling, playing poker and game hunting. “It really saddens me to hear,” Cuzzorcrea said.

“Someone as good as him, generous as him. As the old saying goes, bad things happen to good people. I was kind of shocked with the way it took place.”