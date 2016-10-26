How we can 're-indigenize' Toronto's public spaces

Does Toronto need to “re-indigenize” its public spaces? A group of local activists thinks so.

With the city developing a long-term plan for parks and public spaces as part of the TOCore study, members of the local Aboriginal community see an opportunity to re-introduce Toronto to the values of indigenous culture.

Dozens of indigenous leaders, together with urban designers and members of the consulting team for TOCore will gather Wednesday in Toronto for a dialogue on how to do exactly that.

Re-indigenizing public spaces can mean planting medicinal herbs, removing exotic invasive species or looking at how to grow traditional foods, such as beans, corns or squash, in a given area, said Kevin Best, one of the organizers of the event.

“In the parks and public spaces of Toronto, there needs to be a place for indigenous people to gather in ceremonies, fire and council,” Best said.

“We shouldn’t have to get permission to do those gatherings. It’s our right from the United Nations declaration on the rights of indigenous people.”

The event is a part of the ongoing series known as “Indigenize or Die,” a monthly get-together along the Humber River, where local Aboriginal people discuss the world through an indigenous lens.

Since the publication of the findings from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Best said there is a growing awareness of issues affecting indigenous people.

But that hasn’t been translated into public policies just yet, he said.