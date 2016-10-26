Investigation launched after eight puppies are found in a garbage bag

The Ontario SPCA is investigating after eight puppies were found in a garbage bag tossed in a ditch in Midland last Friday.

According to an OSPCA news release, a local resident who was doing yard work discovered the puppies last Friday in a ditch next to Baseline Rd. S. They were rushed an OSPCA centre.

Only four of the eight puppies survived.

Investigators say the puppies were between three and five days old and still had umbilical cords attached when they were located. They also say that they think that they are a Lab-Shepherd mix.

“There is no excuse when it comes to failing to care for your animals,” Alison Green, OSPCA senior inspector said.

The surviving four puppies are now in the care of a nursing dog and staff at OSPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre.

Inspector Brandon James told the Star that staff “stayed up all night” last Saturday to ensure that the surrogate nursing dog would accept the four puppies, which ended up being a success.

“They’re doing really well, and their eyes are starting to open,” he said.

James also said the OSPCA is hoping that the public will be able to remember or identify a female dog, which may have been pregnant and resembles one of the four surviving puppies, to advance the investigation.

“It’s difficult, because the mother may have been a yellow lab or could’ve been a Shepherd,” he said.

James say the surviving four puppies may be on track for adoption as early as December.

“They didn’t get the best start in life,” he said. “But we believe that they’re really strong.”