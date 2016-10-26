Sherbourne Street homes listed on Airbnb worry affordable housing advocates

Critics of short-term rentals are pointing to a pair of homes on Toronto’s Sherbourne Street as the latest example of how sites like Airbnb are reducing the amount of affordable rental units in low-income areas.

At least 14 units at 250 and 246 Sherbourne St. are available for rent on Airbnb, as well as on the website Mina’s Guesthouse.

Reviews on Airbnb show guests from Germany, England and Chile, have stayed at the properties. It’s not clear if there are also long-term units in either home.

Landlord Arya Niggeh is the owner of the two homes. Contacted by Metro, he refused to comment.

Other cities, including San Francisco and New York, have passed policies limiting the use of short-term rental services. No such policies exist in Toronto, meaning there’s nothing illegal about putting entire apartment buildings up for rent on Airbnb.



A staff report recommending studying how to regulate short-term rentals goes to the city’s Executive Committee Wednesday, but recommendations won’t make it to council until 2017.

Affordable housing advocates like Kenneth Hale, legal director of the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, worry about what’s happening to vulnerable tenants in the meantime.

“It just doesn’t seem like the city is recognizing the urgency of this housing slipping away,” he said.

Sherbourne, traditionally a low-income neighbourhood in Toronto, has seen other affordable rental units turned into so-called “ghost hotels.”

Earlier this month, Torstar News Service reported about a former rooming house on Sherbourne Street that was converted into short-term rentals and listed on Airbnb.

Airbnb spokesperson Christopher Nulty said the company continues to work with the city to develop “fair, sensible home sharing rules.”

According to a study released Tuesday by Airbnb, only 760 listings out of 9,500 in Toronto are used enough to compete with long-term tenants.

But Geordie Dent with the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, said the buildings on Sherbourne are a “classic example” of short-term rentals taking a bite out of the rental market.