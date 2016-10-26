No Expo 2025 bid as executive committee agrees not to pursue $1.9B splurge

The city’s executive committee has voted to accept a staff recommendation not to pursue a world’s fair, despite intense lobbying by an ardent downtown city councillor alongside business and community leaders.

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong moved the motion Wednesday evening that the committee adopt the conclusion of senior city staff that the risk of hosting Expo 2025 outweighed potential benefits.

“We can’t afford to get this wrong, the cost escalations could be huge,” Minnan-Wong told committee members. A consultant’s report found it would cost close $1.9 billion to stage an Expo.

“If you were to ask any residents if your choice was to build more transit or to have a world’s fair, which would you choose? I think the choice would be pretty obvious to the public, they would choose more transit.”

The final decision lies with city council next month.

Mayor John Tory said he cannot support a bidding process when other levels of government have given no indication they’re prepared to write cheques to support the fair.

“I’m not going to take money out of what we need for transit and housing to support an Expo or just about anything else for that matter,” Tory said. “Those are the priorities that I got elected to implement.”

The Expo 2025 Canada team proposed hosting the event in the as-yet undeveloped Port Lands in the eastern part of the city. The staff report said it was “highly improbable that many major concurrent construction projects which are critical to hosting Expo . . . can be successfully completed in time to host the event in 2025.” Those construction plans include flood-protecting the Port Lands, rebuilding the Gardiner and new transit plans.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who has spearheaded the Expo drive at city hall, said the vote was a “setback” but hasn’t killed the dream.

“I think if anything it’s galvanized us,” she said Wednesday night. She noted that not one of the 45 deputants who appeared before the committee was opposed to the bid.

Wong-Tam said the committee has missed an opportunity to harness the “incredible talent and passion” of about 1,000 volunteers to lobby senior levels of government to help achieve city-building goals.

“We’re celebrating tonight because we feel very good about what we did and there are absolutely no regrets whatsoever about coming together and leveraging individual citizen strength.”

Tory moved a motion that says council is not closed to future Expos just as he remains open to the possibility of bidding for the Olympics one day. The motion passed.

“The common-sense answer is not right now,” Tory said, echoing what he said after rejecting an Olympic bid earlier this year.