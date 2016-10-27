Brampton woman dies after being hit by bus in temrinal
The Major Collision Bureau has been called in to investigate after Thursday evening’s incident.
A woman died after she was struck by a bus inside the downtown Brampton bus terminal on Thursday evening.
Peel Regional Police got a call around 7:10 p.m. that a person had been struck near George and Nelson Sts. in downtown Brampton.
The woman was struck by a City of Brampton Transit bus inside the terminus. Emergency services pronounced the woman dead on the scene.
The Major Collision Bureau has been called in to investigate the incident. The exact details of the incident remain unknown, pending investigation.
