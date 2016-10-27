News / Toronto

Grenades allegedly found in Scarborough home

Toronto Police and the CBRN unit were investigating late Wednesday after receiving a report that grenades were found near Lawrence Ave. E. and Birchmount Rd.

Several homes in Dorset Park have been evacuated after Toronto Police received reports that grenades were found Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to the call on Canlish Rd. near Lawrence Ave. E. and Birchmount Rd.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear unit are also on scene to determine if the grenades are indeed real, or if they are props, Toronto police Sgt. Craig Brister said.

There is no word on suspects.

