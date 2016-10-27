Mississauga mom launches flu vaccine campaign after son's death

One afternoon last May, Jill Promoli put her son Jude down for a nap beside his twin brother Thomas.



It was the last time she ever saw him alive.



Her “hilarious” toddler, who loved blocks and robots, died of the flu that day.



“It made no sense to me because it’s something so preventable,” said Promoli, who learned the cause of death four months later from an autopsy report.



“Here was this perfectly healthy two-year-old with no health issues at all,” she said. “He was perfect, and in a matter of hours he was gone.”



Jude and his siblings had gotten the flu shot. But Promoli wonders what would have happened if more people in the GTA had done the same. Now, she’s started a new social media campaign urging people to do just that using the hashtag #forjudeforeveryone.



It’s not about pointing fingers but starting a conversation, said the 33-year-old Mississauga photographer.



She's encouraging people to share pictures of themselves getting the flu shot on social media, and asking them to do other practical things to prevent the virus like staying home when they’re sick and washing their hands.



The campaign, launched last week, coincides with the start of Toronto Public Health’s free flu shot clinics across the city.

According to 2014 Statistics Canada, about 35.7 per cent of Torontonians 12 and older reported they had gotten flu shot in the last year — higher than the national average of 32.5 per cent.

This year’s shot reduces your chances of getting the flu by about half, said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Toronto's acting medical officer of health.



Even if you might not be knocked off your feet by a bout with the virus, Jaffe recommends “virtually everyone” get the vaccine so that more vulnerable people, like young children and the elderly, are protected.



About 3,500 people in Canada die of the flu every year, according to data from Statistics Canada. Most of them are seniors.



“I would say it’s rarer to have a child die, but, obviously, it happens,” Jaffe said. “It’s a terrible tragedy when it happens and it’s preventable.”



Promoli, who used to stare at her toddler and wonder about what kind of person he would become, hopes that by telling her story fewer families will wind up like hers.

"Jude would give you the best hugs with those tiny little arms. He was just this wonderful little kid," she said.