No quarters required: Inside Canada's largest fighting game tournament

For many of us, the sound of quarters plinking, arcade cabinets buzzing, and electronic screams of “Hadoken!” may be resigned to childhood memories, cloaked in nostalgia for a bygone era of mall arcades and acid-washed jeans.

But for fans and players in the Fighting Game Community (FGC) – an umbrella term for video games that feature one player fighting another in virtual combat – the game is far from over.

This weekend, the country’s largest fight game tournament hits Toronto, and with it comes the grassroots passion, comradery and hype that has defined the scene since its beginnings.

The Canada Cup features 14 games – from classics like Streeter Fighter II Turbo to the latest in the Tekken franchise – shown live on six big screens, across more than 14,000 square feet of gaming space. In its sixth year, Cup organizers estimate they’ll reach capacity with 14,000 attendees.

Among the masses will be legends – names that have already become immortalized in the scene canon, like Daigo “The Beast” Umehara, Justin Wong and Yukadon. These are the FGC’s Jose Batista’s and Sidney Crosby’s.

But it wasn’t always so.

Back in 2010, the Canada Cup’s inaugural year, founder and organizer Lap Chi Duong was flying Japanese and American players out to Calgary (the original host city) on his own dime, for a 350-person event. That first tournament alone put him $20,000 in the hole.

Duong told Metro he lost, on average, about the same amount on subsequent Canada Cups and similar events every year, until he finally broke even in 2014. So what possesses a man to pillage nearly $100,000 from his own bank account so that other people can play video games?

Simple: “A passion for the game.”

“When I said I wasn’t going to do it anymore, because I had to put in almost a thousand hours every year putting it together, people would message me: ‘Where is the Canada Cup? We miss it so much,’” said Duong. “All the pro players would start messaging me – when’s Canada Cup so I can book those dates off?”

There’s a little national pride wrapped up in it too. “Canada never had a chance to really shine” when it came to fighting video game competitions, he said. “I wanted to showcase our players.”

Like most people involved in the FGC, his passion is personal, and it runs deep. It started with a classic – Street Fighter II. “I used to take the bus for hours to go a specific location in a part of town, just because I heard there were really good players there,” he said.

“I just wanted to test myself. Whenever I lost, that really motivated me. I wanted to get better. I wanted to be the best.”

That teenage passion was reignited with the release of Street Fighter IV in 2009. The new iteration of the beloved franchise “just brought back great memories of one of the happiest times of my life, where I just travelled with five dollars in my pocket and spent the day smiling.”

Inspired by EVO – the world’s premier fighting game tournament – Duong set about bringing top talent north. Six years later, he’s no longer losing money on the tournament, and attendance has skyrocketed.

When Doung spoke to Metro, the prize money for the event hadn’t been fully confirmed yet, but the cash comes from three major areas: Game developers like Capcom, entry fees, and crowdfunding. All in all, the prizing for the top eight Street Fighter players alone will be well over $20,000.

Thanks to crowdfunding support, he expects the prizing for Canada Cup and similar events to climb to five times their current amount by next year.

The scene is moving so fast, Duong said there’s a fear among organizers of things getting beyond their ability to keep up. He cites Capcom premier events in Atlanta that fell apart logistically “because the registration numbers doubled and tripled up.”

“We’re all a little worried,” he said.

But exploding popularity isn’t the worst problem that could be facing the fighting game scene, and it’s unlikely to deter Duong, whose passion has helped Canada Cup through the good times, and the bad.

Canadian Cup organizer Lap Chi Duong recently appeared on Metro’s esports podcast, Scrub League. Listen below:

