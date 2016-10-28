Metro's guide to Toronto FC's best playoffs run so far

First baseball. Now soccer.

Toronto sports are in the spotlight again with Toronto FC becoming the new team in the playoffs.

The soccer club takes on New York City FC in a two-legged conference semifinal Sunday on home turf.

That means you can expect to hear a lot about the beautiful game over the next few days.

Here’s what you need to know about all the banter.

How it works

Unlike basketball, baseball or hockey, the Major League Soccer playoffs don’t include a series of games between teams.

Rather, each team plays a home game and an away game. The winner is the one with the most combined goals over the two games.

Winners of the two conferences will face off on Dec. 10 in the winner-take-all MLS Cup game, which is hosted by the team with the better record.

Toronto names to know

Team captain Michael Bradley has scored five goals and assisted on three this season. You might also know him as captain of American men’s national team.

Scoring machine Sebastian Giovinco, aka “The Atomic Ant,” has racked up 23 goals this season. With a $7 million paycheque this year and at 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, he’s the highest paid player in MLS.

Also a member of Team USA, Jozy Altidore is another player to watch on the Toronto roster. He’s the only American player to have scored for his country in five consecutive games.

New York names to know

New York City FC finished the regular season in second place thanks in no small measure to a host of veteran players. These are some of the players who may still cause a lot of trouble despite their age:

— Frank Lampard, 38 (former Chelsea midfielder)

— Andrea Pirlo, 37 (former Juventus and Milan midfielder)

— Josh Saunders, 35 (goalkeeper)