Driver of car that plunged off Cherry St. bridge was 54-year-old woman: police

The Toronto Police Service is reporting that a 54-year-old woman was the sole occupant of the car that plunged off the Cherry St. Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge into the Toronto Harbour Shipping Channel.

TPS say that the woman was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound on Cherry St. on Thursday afternoon. For unknown reasons, the vehicle mounted the sidewalk, hit a guardrail and plunged into the shipping channel. The woman’s body was retrieved from the waters on Friday.

The first calls for the incident came in around 4 p.m., but TPS’s Marine Unit was unable to locate the vehicle for nearly two hours because of issues with visibility and the water’s depth.

The water is 25 feet deep in the area, according to Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin.