Cinefranco embraces Toronto's diversity, whether you speak french or not

There’s more to Toronto’s Cinefranco than simply being a French film festival.

This year’s event explores the theme of identity, human rights and showcases the work of filmmakers from Quebec, Belgium, North Africa and beyond.

“The breadth of the films has become more international, and has really taken on the reflection of the francophone diaspora living in Toronto,” said executive director Marcelle Lean.

Films being screened this year tackle topics like radicalization, unemployment, immigration challenges and other global issues.

Cinefranco’s main goal is to promote French language cinema in Toronto and Ontario, but the festival’s audience has broadened along with its themes.

Results from a survey conducted last year showed as many as 60 per cent of the audience was Anglophone, and only 40 per cent were native French speakers.

“It sends a very heartwarming message of growth,” said Lean, noting film competition is fierce in Toronto with large-scale festivals like TIFF and Hot Docs.

The festival may have taken on an international flavour, but Lean says language remains central to Cinefranco.

Rencontre, a short by Toronto’s own Brennan Martin, recounts the encounter of a French tourist and a homeless woman on a downtown Toronto street. Although the film shows the role of language in bringing these two strangers together, it’s also a tribute to the city’s growing diversity.

“You can hear five or six languages on any corner of a Toronto street,” said Martin, whose film won the 2015 Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Film awards at Toronto Actors Place.

“It kind of feels like home a little bit for everyone.”

Cinefranco runs until Tuesday at Alliance Fraçaise (24 Spadina Rd.).

Two films to check out:

Insoumise / Rebellious Girl: The story of a jobless social activist who leaves her home in Morocco for a seasonal gig at a small farm in Belgium, and ends up rallying her co-workers against her dastardly boss. 8 p.m. Monday.