Diwali fireworks mistaken for gunshots across Toronto

Calls for multiple sounds of gunshots heard around the city Saturday night were actually fireworks for Diwali, according to Toronto police.

“Police responded to multiple calls from all over the city after concerned citizens heard loud noises, bangs, or what sounded like explosions,” said Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

After police arrived to the scenes, it was determined that the sounds were not of gunshots but of fireworks for Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by millions of Hindus and Sikhs from around the world and those living in Toronto, said Sidhu.

The exact number of calls received Saturday night is unclear, but multiple calls were received from the east-end to the west-end of the city, said Sidhu.

The festival, also called Deepavali, is celebrated with friends and family, with every household enjoying sweets and exchanging gifts. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains all celebrate by also lighting fireworks, illuminating the festival of lights into the sky.

Police are expecting to receive the calls into Sunday as Diwali celebrations and fireworks resume.

“It’s actually one of the great things about this city. When we receive the calls, go to the scene, and find the diverse celebrations.”