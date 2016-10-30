Man shot multiple times in Toronto's west end
Police found him unconscious on Saturday afternoon at the scene near Swansea Mews, but said injuries are non-life-threatening.
A man is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot several times near The Queensway and Swansea Mews.
Officers originally responded to reports of five or six gunshots in the area at around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, they found an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He has been transported to hospital in serious condition. Police say that he sustained a leg injury that’ll require surgery, but is otherwise in non-life threatening condition as of Sunday
Witnesses reported having seen a black four-door car fleeing the area immediately after hearing the shots.
Anyone with more information can contact police at 416-808-1100.
