Toronto event gives homeless a helping hand, free of charge

Natalie Castelo tucked into a warm lunch after getting her nails freshly painted bright purple Sunday at a Homeless Connect Toronto event.

She was there for a few things — clothes, food and to see a chiropractor, she said. But one service was most important to her: housing.

“Rent is all the time high, high, high,” said Castelo, currently living with a friend.

It’s a problem Melody Li, the executive director of HCT, is familiar with.

“Housing is the major need,” she said. “Housing is really unaffordable in Toronto. I would say that’s on the top of everyone’s list.”

HTC is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization built to collaborate with organizations and end homelessness.

Billed as a one-stop-shop for those at risk or experiencing homelessness, Sunday’s event brought about 85 services and 350 volunteers to the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) to help over 700 people, said Li.

Services like flu shots, dental and vision screening, legal support, job training, housing support and even portrait photography, haircuts and manicures were available free for patrons.

“We try to provide things where usually people have to pay,” said Li. “So we have partners here who provide that and usually (the attendees) don’t have access to (them).”

Along with the myriad of services, the event also gave out free backpacks designed specifically for people living on the streets and hand-knitted hats in time for the cooler weather.

“It’s awesome,” said Daniel Fortunato, 23, a hairdresser at Hair by Banks volunteering at the event and cutting hair.

“It’s the most rewarding look on someone’s face,” he said, adding he’s usually absorbed with his day job and appreciates seeing how other people live.

David Vincent, 56, was waiting patiently to get his hair trimmed after picking up some new clothes and getting a flu shot.

He’s been living in Gateway shelter since December 2015 after losing his job as a forklift driver and becoming homeless.

“It’s good,” he said of the event, adding he’s been looking for new work after getting his forklift licence recertified.

Vincent, too, is looking for a more permanent place to live.

For people like Castelo though, the goal of getting a home of her own seems too far out of reach.