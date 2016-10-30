Police hunt for suspect Simeon Harty in fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in Toronto’s latest homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Simeon Harty, 22. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kevin Nicholas Gidden, 23, was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting last week.

The shooting, which happened near Lawrence Ave. E. and Orton Park Rd. in Scarborough, took place just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say that a friend of the victim drove him to the 43 Division police station, where police and paramedic services found him suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday morning.

Police believe that Harty may have fled to the Hamilton area, after a car involved with the shooting was seized there.