Even after nursing-home murder charges, Victoria Stafford tragedy casts long shadow in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK—When Gail Bradfield saw the news cameras in Woodstock last week, her mind immediately went to Victoria Stafford, the 8-year-old who was brutally murdered in the town in 2009.

“We all thought it had to do with Rafferty,” she said. Town residents were forced to relive the case when Stafford’s killer Michael Rafferty, who is serving a life sentence, attempted to appeal his conviction last week. (His appeal was dismissed.)

“It was such an intense case for us. It’s something no one in the town can ever forget,” said Bradfield. “Nobody thought it would be more bad news.”

Last week, former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of nursing home residents in Woodstock and London over a span of seven years. Seven of those took place at Woodstock’s Caressant Care.

It was another tragedy in a small town of 39,000, to make national headlines — a reoccurrence that hasn’t gone unnoticed by locals.

“There’s been a lot of publicity lately,” said local Joe Piovesan, sipping a coffee at a busy Tim Hortons on Sunday afternoon, referring to the murders and a number of youth suicides over the summer. “It’s not good for this town,” he said.

Many in the town say they are still affected by the abduction and murder of Stafford, and the high-profile trial that followed in which Rafferty and Terri-Lynne McClintic were both convicted. The case also cast a light on the depths of the OxyContin problem in town. And earlier this year, Woodstock made news again when five teenagers committed suicide in what the Canadian Mental Health Association called a “suicide contagion.”

In the small town, the connections run deep. Everyone knows someone who has family at the centre or has lived there themselves. Piovesan’s friend, Bob Beattie said both his mom and uncle lived in the retirement home for a number of years, and “they had the best care,” he said.

“This is not a Woodstock issue, this is a nursing-home issue,” said Beattie, who says the killings have been part of conversations at the coffee shop all week.

“We are all getting to the age where we could be in a home, and I want it to be safe,”

Piovesan said.

But some people in town aren’t taking chances.

One woman, who asked for her name not to be used, said she moved her 81-year-old aunt out of Caressant Care this week.

“I felt devastated when I heard the news,” she said. “I took my aunt as soon as I heard,” she said, adding that she plans to move to a bigger house to accommodate her aunt. “She’s not moving back — ever.”

In a statement released last Monday, Caressant Care said “Our highest priority is to continue to provide for the physical, social and spiritual needs of our residents, and that remains our focus. We deeply regret the additional grief and stress this is imposing on the families involved.”

Billy Stevanovich, who moved to town in November 2015 from Kirkland Lake and opened up the popular Finkle Street Tap & Grill, says he hasn’t heard too many people talking about the latest murders. But people talked about Stafford before he even got into town, including one employee who told him that he was so disturbed after her murder, he moved his family out of town.

“Her death really sat on this community,” he said. “People still talk about it, even though it happened so many years ago.”

But he says despite all the bad press, he’s says Woodstock is one of the friendliest places he’s ever lived in. “It’s a really happy community,” he said.