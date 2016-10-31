Liberals criticized for 'short-sighted' decision not to increase immigrant intake

Canada could find itself on the losing end by not increasing the number of immigrants it takes in every year, local experts and advocates say.

Immigration Minister John McCallum has ditched recent recommendations from a government advisory council on economic growth, which earlier this month proposed boosting the number of immigrants from 300,000 a year to 450,000 by 2030.

Instead, McCallum said Monday the 300,000 – the benchmark temporarily established last year as the government handled the influx of Syrian refugees – will now become the foundation for future targets. He made no mention of reaching toward 450,000.

“That’s a shame,” said Kim Turner, manager at Ryerson University’s Cities of Migration project. “We definitely have enough room for growth in Canada.”

Turner said the decision is “short-sighted,” echoing the growth council’s recommendations that the country will continue to depend on immigrants for growth, innovation and economic stimulus.

Critics have warned of a lack of adequate infrastructure and services to accommodate newcomers, but the recent experience of Syrian refugees proved policymakers should remain open to boosting immigration numbers, she said.

“Immigrants are in the driver seat, choosing where they go and stay and make a meaningful contribution,” said Turner. “It’s cities that are willing to take them in that will get the benefits, and there will always be a better city and a better country if we don’t take them here.”

The number of people participating in the temporary foreign workers program is proof the country needs more immigrants, and not just highly skilled ones, said Syed Hussan, coordinator of the Toronto-based Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.

“This notion of ‘are we ready for more immigrants’ for me is really like fear mongering,” he said, adding low-wage and racialized workers should also be part of the recruitment process. “We need people at every level, and they should come here on a permanent basis.”

Canada's immigration plan:

— Under the new plan, economic immigration will see a slight increase to 172,500 next year compared to this year’s 160,600.

— Family reunification cases will also jumps from 80,000 this year to 84,000 in 2017.