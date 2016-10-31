Man in his 40s dead after being crushed by a wall during construction in The Beach
Toronto Police say that the male construction worker succumbed to his injuries after a wall fell onto his body on Monday morning.
A man in his 40s is dead after being crushed by a wall during construction in The Beach, Monday morning, Toronto Police confirm.
At 9 a.m., emergency crews arrived on scene near Pine Cres. and Maclean Ave. after receiving reports of an industrial accident. Police later confirmed that a wall had fallen onto the male construction worker in life-threatening condition.
Officers assisted Toronto Paramedics with an emergency run to a trauma centre, but have since confirmed that the man has succumbed to his injuries.
