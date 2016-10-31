Royal romance in the 6ix: Is Prince Harry dating Toronto-based actress?

The most eligible bachelor on the planet just might be off the market, and the lucky lady is probably in Toronto right now.

If rumours, gossip magazines and British newspapers are to be believed, the 32-year-old Prince Harry is dating 35-year-old American actress Meghan Markle, best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits, an American cable series which films in the city.

A bracelet may be the giveaway.

According to reports — and in the 48 hours since the news broke, there have been reams and reams AND reams of reports — the two met when Harry was in Toronto (right here, folks!) in May earlier this year to launch the 2017 Invictus Games. There, he’s believed to have met Markle, a Los Angeles native — known for her humanitarian work off-camera — who now calls the city home.

She then made it official, in the eyes of some speculators, by following the Prince’s private social-media account beginning the end of June. (Well, what’s more official than social media, right?)

Hold on. There’s more.

Several sources claim that Prince Harry follows his new flame on Instagram via his secret account where he uses a pseudonym; media outlets speculate that his name on Instagram is Spike Wells.

One source claimed the ginger royal was “besotted” with her.

The Sunday Express said the fifth-in-line to the throne “had a notable spring in his step” and couldn’t stop smiling.

Quoting a “source close to the Prince,” the report said Harry is happier than he’s been for many years.

The actress’ Instagram page shows her documenting two of her supposedly many trips to London — one nine weeks ago, and the second 16 weeks ago.

Reports from various media organizations say the actress and the Prince have been on several low key dates in London.

According to the Sunday Express, Markle — who divorced her husband, movie producer Trevor Engelson, in 2013 — has been treating Harry to her “excellent cooking,” and that they both enjoy yoga.

The report further goes on to say that the actress has stayed with him at Kensington Palace. She’s also said to have met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“William and Kate really liked her and she fitted in straight away,” added the insider, the Sunday Express report stated. “Meghan is a very confident and intelligent woman and she’s not overawed mixing with royalty.”

Wonder what the Queen had to say about this?

Nevertheless, as soon as the news spread, people started combing her 2,043 Instagram posts to perhaps, see if there was any clue of a royal link. And, voila!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Markle, in a post dated Oct. 20, was wearing a blue beaded bracelet, which seems very similar to the one Harry wore during his trip to Nepal in March, earlier this year.

So, did the Prince give her his bracelet? Or does he carry spare ones to hand them out?

Reports indicate that Prince Harry cancelled his trip to Toronto earlier on Monday as news of his newly blossoming relationship with Markle broke out.

Born on Aug. 4, 1981 to an African-American mother and a father of Dutch-Irish descent, Markle spent time on film sets while growing up.

And, she hasn’t shied away from doing risqué scenes on Suits. How would the Queen take to that bit of news?

Other than television, Markle has a sprinkling of roles on her résumé, varying from United Nations women’s ambassador; working at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires in 2002; and curates a lifestyle website, The Tig, which talks about food, fashion, travel and beauty.