Wynne adviser to step down after OPP charges related to Sudbury byelection

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s top political adviser will step aside as the head of the Ontario Liberal Party’s re-election campaign after being charged for alleged bribery during a 2015 byelection.

As exclusively reported by Torstar News Service, Patricia Sorbara, CEO and director of the 2018 Liberal campaign, and Grit activist Gerry Lougheed face Elections Act charges related to the Sudbury contest.

“In 2015, I said that if any charges were laid as a result of the investigation then Patricia Sorbara would of course step aside and this will happen if charges are laid,” a stone-faced Wynne told reporters Tuesday.

Her comments came after the Star disclosed both Sorbara and Lougheed will be ‎charged Tuesday by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police swore the information before a justice of the peace on Monday on the eve of formally announcing the charges.

The stunning development, coming against the backdrop of Nov. 17 byelection campaigns underway in Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier, followed almost two years of police investigation.

More serious criminal charges of bribery were stayed against Lougheed last April while officers continued their probe into the lesser Elections Act offences.

Sorbara, who was Wynne’s deputy chief of staff until moving to the Liberal campaign last month, was never criminally charged.



Lougheed’s Toronto lawyer confirmed Tuesday that his client has now been charged.

“We are disappointed that the police, having originally charged Gerry criminally only to have those charges stayed by the Crown, have now laid charges under the Elections Act,” said Michael Lacy of Brauti Thorning Zibarras LLP.

“Although these are not criminal charges, Gerry has maintained that he didn’t do anything that would attract a culpable finding. We will review the evidence that has been compiled and respond in court to the allegations.”

Sorbara, who has also maintained she did nothing wrong, was not immediately available for comment.

The premier tried to downplay any effect the charges will have in byelections in Ottawa-Vanier — where the Liberals are hoping to hold a seat left vacant with the retirement of former cabinet minister Madeleine Meilleur — and Niagara West-Glanbrook, represented by former Progressive Conservative leader Tim Hudak until he left politics.

“We are engaged in byelections that are separate and apart from anything else that might go on in terms of these allegations and these charges. We’ll remain focussed.”

According to the Elections Act, “no person shall, directly or indirectly, give, procure or promise or agree to procure an office or employment to induce a person to become a candidate, refrain from becoming a candidate or withdraw his or her candidacy.”

Wynne acknowledged the OPP’s move caught her government off-guard.

The charges stem from a campaign in which paraplegic mortgage broker Andrew Olivier claimed both Sorbara and Lougheed offered him jobs to drop out of the nomination race, clearing the way for Wynne’s preferred candidate, Glenn Thibeault.

Thibeault, then a New Democrat MP, jumped from federal politics to defect to the provincial Liberals. He was promoted to Wynne’s cabinet last June and is now energy minister.

Olivier, who was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, was the Liberal candidate in the 2014 province-wide election, replacing retired cabinet minister Rick Bartolucci.

But he was only one of two Liberal candidates to lose held seats, falling to New Democrat Joe Cimino.

When Cimino resigned suddenly five months later, Wynne pounced on the change to win back the riding.

While Olivier believed he should be the Liberal flag-bearer again, Wynne had other ideas and tapped Thibeault, who won the byelection.

Running as an independent, Olivier finished third behind New Democrat Suzanne Shawbonquit.

Wynne said Tuesday she stands by statements she made last year that Sorbara did nothing wrong and that any offers made to Olivier were intended to keep him involved in politics.

“I stand by the comments I have made in this process,” she said, acknowledging the charges will be a distraction.

“All I can do is do my job, and my job is to make sure I focus on the needs of the people of Ontario, that we do the building that we committed to do,” she said.

“That’s the job I’m focussed on. In terms of the judgments, in terms of the critiques, that is up to other people. We have a shared responsibility, all of us, to let the judicial process unfold.”

The charges dominated the legislature’s daily question period, where NDP Leader Andrea Horwath sought assurances Sorbara would recuse herself from political activities until the charges are dealt with “in their entirety.”

Progressive Conservatives repeatedly asked Wynne if she ordered the job offers to be made.

“When did she authorize and when did she know about the offer to Andrew Olivier?” said Progressive Conservative MPP Steve Clark (Leeds-Grenville).

“The premier may have escaped charges herself but her hands aren’t clean.”

In April, the OPP and prosecutors stayed one count of unlawfully influencing or negotiating appointments and another of counselling an offence not committed against Lougheed.

Under such a stay, charges are set aside and the Crown has one year to reinstate them. Those two charges, rarely invoked by prosecutors, carry a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Any Elections Act charges are in a lower, non-criminal category of violations known as provincial offences, where penalties range from fines of up to $25,000 and maximum jail sentences of two years less a day.

Police began probing the possible election violations after Olivier, who records conversations on his iPad or smartphone because he cannot take notes, made public the conversations on Facebook.

In one recording, Lougheed said: “The premier wants to talk. They would like to present you options in terms of appointments, jobs, whatever, that you and her and Pat Sorbara could talk about.”

Another is of Sorbara telling Olivier “we should have the broader discussion about what is it that you’d be most interested in doing ... whether it’s a full-time or part-time job in a (constituency) office, whether it is appointments, supports or commissions...”

Key players in the Sudbury byelection drama:

Gerry Lougheed: Wealthy Sudbury funeral home director, one-time Liberal-appointed chair of the local police services board, and a political kingmaker in the nickel city.

Patricia Sorbara: Head of Premier Kathleen Wynne’s re-election campaign and her former deputy chief of staff, she is one of the premier’s most trusted advisers and was instrumental in the Liberals’ 2014 majority victory.

Andrew Olivier: Defeated by New Democrat Joe Cimino in the June 2014 election, the mortgage broker and quadriplegic activist hoped to again be the Liberal candidate in the February 2015 byelection, but he was spurned and ended up running as an independent, finishing third.

Premier Kathleen Wynne: Despite winning a majority in the election, the fiercely competitive Liberal leader was unhappy to have lost Sudbury, which was one of only two held seats her party failed to keep. When Cimino quit, she pounced, wooing Glenn Thibeault and passing over Olivier.

Glenn Thibeault: Energy minister and the former federal NDP MP for Sudbury, who defected to the Liberals after being courted by Wynne and Lougheed. Wynne appointed him to prevent a messy nomination fight with Olivier.

Here’s a chronology of events:

Nov. 20, 2014 — NDP MPP Joe Cimino, who beat Liberal Andrew Olivier by 980 votes in Sudbury in the June 2014 provincial election, resigns suddenly.

Dec. 11 — Liberal activist Gerry Lougheed visits Olivier to urge him not to run in the upcoming byelection, saying, “I come to you on behalf of the premier.” The next day, Patricia Sorbara, then Premier Kathleen Wynne’s deputy chief of staff, phones Olivier.

Dec. 15 — Olivier says he has been “bullied” by the Liberals into stepping aside for a different candidate, prompting the Progressive Conservatives to contact Ontario Provincial Police and the NDP to alert Elections Ontario.

Dec. 16 — The Star reveals Wynne has lured NDP MP Glenn Thibeault to be the Liberal candidate in the Sudbury byelection.

Jan. 15, 2015 — Olivier takes to Facebook with recordings of his conversations with Sorbara and Lougheed, which leads the OPP to broaden their probe the next day.

Feb. 5 — Liberal Thibeault wins the byelection with Olivier, running as an independent, finishing third behind the NDP’s Suzanne Shawbonquit.

Feb. 19 — Elections Ontario chief Greg Essensa releases a 29-page report on the byelection concluding the Liberals were in “apparent contravention” of bribery laws over the job offers to Olivier.

Sept. 24 — Police charge Lougheed with one count of counselling an offence not committed and one count of unlawfully influencing or negotiating appointments. Sorbara is cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

April 27, 2016 — Those criminal charges against Lougheed are stayed, but the OPP says it is continuing a probe of alleged Ontario Elections Act violations.