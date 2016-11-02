Police identify man charged in Halloween crash that injured teens

A man charged in connection with the collision that left teen twins in serious condition on Halloween night in Toronto has been identified.

Yung Cheung Chow, 44, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say a Honda CRV travelling west on Lawrence Ave. E. at approximately 100 km/h rear-ended a Hyundai vehicle, veered off the road onto a grassy area and hit three children before it crashed into a pole. The Hyundai hit a Volkswagen also travelling west on Lawrence Ave. E., say police.

The 13-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, remain in serious condition, and a third child, 14, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Ryan Peden, who lives in a building at Don Mills Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E., heard the crash from his apartment.

He said car crashes occur “pretty often” at the intersection, but that this one, instead of just a simple “crunch,” was “a crunch, a screech, and a bump, and then a big smash, and then silence.”

By the time he ran over the window, people were already converging on the scene, and Peden called 911.

“Everyone seemed pretty conscious of not wanting to move (the victims),” he said, even though several people were crouched “in the cold” next to the victims. Within a minute or two, people were bringing the bystanders blankets.

Two of the teens attend Don Mills Middle School, just half a kilometre from where the crash happened, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed Tuesday. Counsellors were at the school to offer support for any students or staff, he added.

Chow is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15 at 1000 Finch Ave. W.