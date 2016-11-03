Canadian Trump supporter charged after alleged assault on Brock University student

A Canadian Donald Trump supporter has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, and making “offensive” racial comments while protesting at Brock University, the school says.

On Tuesday, Niagara Police received reports of a person who was protesting on campus with a megaphone.

According to Brock News, a publication based at Brock’s Office of University Marketing and Communications, the protester had called earlier to inform the school of his intention to protest. Due to his “hateful language and gestures,” the university called police to have him immediately removed.

A few hours later, police received another call regarding the same man, who had by then attracted a small crowd on a sidewalk next to the campus.

“[He was] attracting a small crowd of domestic and international students by making belligerent, offensive, comments and anti-China and anti-Mexico remarks,” The Brock News wrote.

First-year student Curtis Fric witnessed the fight, and said the male student could be seen trying to take the sign out of the Trump protestor’s hands. He said the protester became aggravated and a fight ensued.

Fric said the student appeared to be missing his front teeth and was bleeding from his mouth. In a statement, police wrote the student suffered facial injuries that required “an emergency dental procedure.”

In a video shared by a Twitter user, the protestor is seen carrying a sign reading “Trump is Right. Bring our Jobs Back. F--k China. F--k Mexico,” and on the back, “Kathleen Wynne is a Crook! And a Pervert,” in front of the university campus.

“Chinese Marxism has completely taken over Brock University,” the protestor says into a megaphone.

He was not a student at the campus, the university confirmed.

“International students, faculty and staff are an important part of the Brock community.” Thomas Dunk, Brock’s provost and vice-president, said in the Brock News. “With more than 1,800 international students from over 90 countries . . . we strive every day to provide them and all members of our Brock community with a safe, welcoming learning environment.”