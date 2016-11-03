Duelling wizards: A few of the top leading magical men in cinema

In celebration of the long-awaited big-screen adaptation, we conjured up a few of cinema’s other sensational sorcerers.

Doctor Strange

Played by: Benedict Cumberbatch

Origin: After more than 50 years since debuting in comic book form, physician Stephen Strange finally shows movie audiences how a tragic car accident propelled him to study the world of alternate dimensions and become a master sorcerer.

Special Powers: Strange has an uncanny repertoire that includes everything from teleportation to thought projection and even time travel.

Balthazar Blake

Played by: Nicolas Cage

Origin: As one of Merlin’s most gifted students, Blake searched for a century before reluctantly finding a pupil of his own – albeit a very awkward one – in 2010’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Special Powers: Although he’s proficient in sorcery, Blake’s greatest skill may be an enduring patience in training an inept, clumsy physics geek in the guise of Jay Baruchel.

Gandalf the Grey/ White

Played by: Ian McKellan

Origin: Perhaps the most iconic sorcerer in cinema, Lord of the Rings’ Gandalf the Grey was sent to Middle-Earth to bring a bunch of stubby hobbits together to find and destroy a powerful ring.

Special Powers: Guided by a walking staff that expedites various spells, he often uses it to cast illumination or blind his enemies. He’s also been known to slam the staff down to ward off foes famously crying out, ‘you shall not pass!’

Willow Ufgood

Played by: Warwick Davis

Origin: More of a stargazer than a sorcerer, the title character from 1988’s cult-classic Willow may be adept at sleight-of-hand magic but he aspires to become a sorcerer when he’s forced on a quest to save a baby from an evil queen.

Special Powers: Not many. While trying to transform an ally back into human-form, he fails several times instead morphing her into everything from a goat to an ostrich.

Harry Potter

Played by: Daniel Radcliffe

Origin: An orphan who learns he’s a wizard by blood, Harry Potter sets out over 8 movies to study sorcery at Hogwarts School in order to fulfill his destiny.