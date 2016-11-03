Craig Robinson takes a turn for the dramatic in Morris From America

Craig Robinson may have finally grown fed up with being funny.

It’s not that the actor known primarily for comedic turns in television shows like The Office or such big-screen hits as Hot Tub Time Machine is no longer funny himself. In fact, the Chicago-born talent is naturally good-natured even as he discusses a new desire for dramatic roles.

“There is so much room to breathe on the dramatic side. You get to take your time a little bit more. Comedy is like get in there – get in, get out,” said Robinson during a recent interview to promote Morris From America – the new film that is earning him accolades for a more measured performance. “It’s been nice, man. I’m really looking forward to really losing myself to the next dramatic character.”

Morris From America may not be a staunch drama, but the indie film definitely features darker elements and an unorthodox tone for a comedy. A simple coming-of-age tale about an American teenager and his widowed father living in their adopted German town focuses less on madcap antics involving culture disparity and language mix-ups and more on the melodrama of human connection and prejudice.

“People ask what do you want people to take away from this movie and that’s exactly what I say - we’re all on the same team,” said Robinson. “We can do much more when we work together; one thing I really liked about my character (was) he doesn’t let the small things get in the way of the big things.”

Neither did Robinson in taking on Morris. Although he didn’t speak a word of German prior to the movie, the star overcame his fears and embraced a chance to study the Deutschland dialect.

“I don’t know how long it took (but) I knew I wanted to get it down,” recalled Robinson - who, at 45-years-old - admits “getting a taste” of a more dramatic challenge has left him wanting more.