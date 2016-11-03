The rebirth of Danier: Inside (possibly) the most Canadian business comeback ever

It was perhaps the most Canadian insolvency suit of all time.

When Danier Leather filed for creditor protection earlier this year, the company’s chief financial officer cited a down-fill outerwear trend that had eroded their market share as well as “the extremely cold and long winters in 2014 and 2015” that left the retailer with an excess of lightweight jackets that had to be liquidated.

But despite going bankrupt, Danier Leather paid invoices to manufacturers, as well as everything it owed staff, including vacation pay and severance.

“As a result of that there was a lot of goodwill,” explains Olga Koel, a former executive who was hired back as managing director when the company was bought out this summer.

And that goodwill has fueled a rapid return of the brand.

The deal closed in July and Koel headed to China to meet with vendors.

“A lot of people wanted to see it succeed again,” she says, explaining that manufacturers who used to provide stock for Danier Leather’s 84 stores were willing to fulfill orders way below minimums.

Koel was also able to call on former staff, including menswear and womenswear designers Peter DeFreitas and Zophia Urbanowicz, for help. By August, Danier (the “leather” has been dropped from its name) had a new lease on life, three in fact — at Oshawa Shopping Centre, Mapleview in Burlington and Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

By the end of September, the first store had opened, looking more like a light and airy Kit and Ace than its overstuffed predecessor.

New categories, such as wool outwear, sweaters and footwear have been introduced — as Koel reasons, you don't layer leather with leather — and the offerings paired down.

DeFrietas says he used to design 60 to 80 pieces per season during the decade he spent at the brand. After taking his severance, walking the streets of Toronto felt like a retrospective of his time at the house — that's how ubiquitous it was.

Now, they’ve scaled to down to only eight or nine men’s leather jackets for fall.

“We were leather for everybody, it didn’t matter which part of the country,” echoed Urbanowicz, who is also happy to see the house focus its collection.

Koel says she will meet with Danier’s landlords early in 2017 to see where they can grow next, but not too quickly.