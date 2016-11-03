Toronto's Syrian Film Festival returns, this time with a focus on integration

In its second year, Toronto’s Syrian Film Festival is shifting the lens from the refugee crisis to integration.

From a ragtag soccer team of Syrian newcomers to a family relying on technology to keep memories of their hometown of Aleppo alive, the lineup at this year’s festival shines a light on the struggles of refugees as they adapt to new realities.

“We’re now coming at it with the newcomer concept in mind,” said festival director and founder Maher Azem. “Most of the films now have a story of rebuilding a new life, having to start from scratch and how Syrian people are coping in their new communities.”

The festival, which starts Friday, was launched last year amid the Syrian refugee crisis. At that point, the spotlight was on telling poignant stories of life in refugees camps and the misery of living in a war-torn country.

It was also a time when newcomers were facing a lot of hostility, with some in communities across Canada and around the world labeling Syrians as terrorists, Azem said.

Much has changed since then for refugees, and the festival is trying to bring out positive stories about success and the communities that have been welcoming.

Maher said the long-term goal is to continue serving as a platform for Syrian culture, while bringing to light many issues still affecting Syrians as they look to settle in different countries.

“We are very fortunate to be in a city that is very rich and diverse and multicultural and welcoming,” he said of Toronto. “Hopefully more people will be inspired and come forward to help sponsor others who are still in trouble.”

The festival runs Friday to Sunday with screenings at Isabel Bader and Jackman Hall theatres.

Three movies to watch

Syrian Eagles:

The story of Abdo Almosli, a young Syrian who comes to Toronto as a privately sponsored refugee and ends turns his love of soccer into a job as coach of a local team of fellow refugees. The team uses the sport to build camaraderie and connect with the city. Watch it: Friday, 7 p.m., Isabel Bader.

Jihad in Hollywood:

Famous Syrian actor Jihad Abdo lands in California and has to re-name himself, Jay, and work multiple precarious jobs before securing a breakthrough audition. Watch it: Saturday, 7 p.m., Jackman Hall.

No Place Like Home: