West-end Toronto neighbourhood reopens after being shut down by toxic fog

Toronto police and fire officials have managed to clean up a sulphuric acid spill that caused a dangerous, toxic mist in the air in Toronto’s west end Thursday.

Residents don’t need to stay indoors anymore, Toronto Fire said.

Eight people were treated for minor throat and eye irritation, but no serious injuries were reported, Toronto Fire said.

The spill was reported a little after 10 a.m. at Paton Rd. and Wade Ave., northwest of Bloor St. and Lansdowne Ave.

Callers described a “fog in the air” and difficulty breathing due to the battery acid, said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of the Toronto Police Service.

Investigators don’t yet know how much acid was spilled, Douglas-Cook said. The scene was declared safe around noon.

Toronto Fire Services said the spill was causing a “fog” in the area, and paramedics had been called to the scene.

Earlier, buildings in the area were evacuated. Roads were blocked off in the area while 25 firefighters got rid of the mist – a tricky task, given that sulphuric acid reacts violently with water.

The TTC sent a bus to shelter 40 people who were evacuated, Toronto Fire Services said.

Toronto Fire Services said sulphuric acid had been mixed with hydrochloric acid “in error” inside a building.

Sulphuric acid, a clear, colourless, odourless and oily liquid, is “very toxic” and corrosive, according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS). It’s mainly used in battery acid, fertilizer manufacturing and petroleum refining.

Eye or skin contact with the substance can cause burns, pain, redness and blistering. Ingesting sulphuric acid can cause internal burns and permanent damage or death, as can inhaling it, should the material be heated up or misted.

Long-term damage can result from even a short exposure, CCOHS said.