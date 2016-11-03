Hike in U.S. visa fees worries Toronto-area musicians

A new hike in visa fees for bands headed south of the border has some Toronto musicians seeing red.

U.S.-bound performers must apply for a visa with Citizenship and Immigration Services. The fee for the form to do that will jump to $460 from $325 per person, starting Dec. 3.

Sam Rashid, guitarist with the Toronto/Hamilton band Pet Sun, said the move could prove “financially devastating” for bands like his.

“It’s already expensive enough as it is to tour the U.S.,” he said, adding that most musicians feel like they have perform there to “break in and make a living.”

“Our market’s only so big here,” he said.

Rosina Kazi, a member of the Toronto Electronic duo lal, said the increased fees are “definitely a concern” for smaller acts like hers.

She and bandmate Nicholas Murray are beginning to tour more and were planning on heading south at the end of next summer. But, it will be more of a financial stretch now.

Michael Murray, executive director of the Toronto Musicians’ Association, said the fees, along with already long wait times for visas have left “a lot of frustration.”

His group is part of the American Federation of Musicians, which is lobbying U.S. lawmakers to cut the fees and red tape involved for touring Canadian acts.

Carolyn Gwathmey, a spokeswoman with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said all non-immigrant workers, not just performers, must fill out the form for which the fees have increased. That means added costs for any roadies, drivers and others making the trip with the band.

A statement on the department’s website said it’s almost entirely funded by fees paid by immigration applicants, and it’s the first time in six years the fees have gone up.