Man dead following bar fight in Toronto's Little Italy
Police have classified the incident a homicide.
A man believed to be 25 years old is dead following a fight outside a Little Italy bar, Saturday morning.
The fight occurred outside the bar on College St. just west of Bathurst St. at around 2:20 a.m.
Paramedics rushed the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police announced the man succumbed to his injuries.
The incident has been classified as a homicide by police. Detectives are investigating and canvassing the scene.
