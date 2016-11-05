News / Toronto

Man dead following bar fight in Toronto's Little Italy

Police have classified the incident a homicide.

A man believed to be 25 years old is dead following a fight outside a Little Italy bar, Saturday morning.

The fight occurred outside the bar on College St. just west of Bathurst St. at around 2:20 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police announced the man succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has been classified as a homicide by police. Detectives are investigating and canvassing the scene.

