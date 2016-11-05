Feeling messed up? It could be the strange blend of short days and warm weather

If the mix of shorter days and unseasonably warm weather has you feeling a little mixed up, just be glad you’re not Willem Tjonasan.

This weekend, Tjonasan, the owner of Antique Clocks & More has the daunting task of changing the time on roughly 200 clocks. All of his mechanical clocks need to be reset by hand, and all are set to ring at the top of the hour, every hour.

“I do the main showroom first,” Tjonasan said.

The showroom, which has about 30 to 40 clocks, takes priority. He’ll get to all the others over the next few weeks, at which point autumn weather might actually be upon us.

Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m., when Canadians will roll their clocks back one hour.

With Sunday’s forecast projected to be a high of 14C, continuing warm weather is making for an odd dichotomy: although it’ll be dark around 5 p.m. after the time change, it’ll still be warm enough to eat dinner on a patio.

“It’s not even close to a record, but that doesn’t necessarily diminish how wonderful it is,” said Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

A record-breaking temperature would be closer to 19 or 20C.

But the length of time the balmy weather has stuck around is what’s truly remarkable, Phillips said.

Daylight Savings Time used to end around the last weekend of October. It was extended in 2007, thanks to a U.S. energy bill that pushed it up to the first weekend of November.

Oddly enough, since then, Daylight Savings has been, on average, a few degrees warmer than usual.

And while the heat of August may be long gone, unusually warm weather has lingered across the Greater Toronto Area.

We’ve already broken a record set in 1932 for the warmest six months in Toronto; the average temperature from May to October has been 19.2C.

Usually, Toronto is brisk in early November: 10C highs, with an overnight low hovering close to 1C.

And Environment Canada has predicted a 70-to-79 per cent chance that Toronto’s temperatures will stay “above average” until December.

“It’s not a one-day wonder,” Phillips said.

“That’s what you’d expect for the middle of September, not November.”

The lingering heat is due to a mass of hot air moving north from the United States, Phillips said.

“This is not about global warming,” he added. “It’s just the weather.”

Although a milder November will make for a shorter winter, and, possibly, lower heating bills, Phillips said Canadians should start bracing for the inevitable bitter weather to come.

“We’ve been on a roll here, but when it changes, it’s going to be a shocker to the system,” he said.

“It can turn on you. That’s the problem with November; it’s a boisterous month.”

The warmth doesn’t make a difference for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), who deal with depression-like symptoms when fall turns into winter, said Dr. Robert Levitan of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

“Many of my patients from the Prairies, for example, feel better when they’re in a cold, bright environment than a warm, dark one,” said Levitan, who pointed out that light is the main factor in how patients feel.

Although the severity of SAD can range from mild winter blues to symptoms that resemble clinical depression, there are a number of treatments available, Levitan said. For the most hard-hitting cases, it may be medication or light therapy, but most people will benefit from staying active and eating a healthy diet.

It’s important to seek help if the change of the seasons is beginning to affect your daily functioning, Levitan said.