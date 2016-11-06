Toronto's newest taco joint celebrates indigenous cuisine

A young food entrepreneur is adding an indigenous touch to Kensington Market’s culinary diversity.

Since opening doors about two weeks ago, the tiny Pow Wow Café on Augusta Avenue has become a popular go-to place for anyone looking to try “Indian tacos,” and Ojibway chef Shawn Adler wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“We’ve been serving non-stop,” Adler said Sunday afternoon as he juggled through orders and the actual cooking, pacing back and forth between the miniature kitchen and the counter. “I really had no idea it was going to attract this much attention.”

He had a pretty good idea what he needed to do though. Having served in a food truck at various indigenous festivals since 2003, he constantly noticed a lack of indigenous cuisine in the city.

Six years ago he opened The Flying Chestnut Kitchen bistro in Collingwood, but knew Toronto needed something of its own.

“I don’t know why our food style is so underrepresented in Toronto,” he said.

There’s a little bit of everything in the tacos made at the café, from beef or veggie chili to jerk chicken and smoked salmon or pork, all accompanied by a selection of fruits and salad.

But Adler said the bannock – the fried bread made from wheat flour, sugar, eggs and lard – sets his dish apart.

“It’s pretty delicious, and quite special,” he said, explaining the making of the bread stems from rations that were given to indigenous people by the government.

The specialty has apparently caught up with local communities, indigenous or otherwise, who continue to flock and squeeze in Pow Wow Café for a bite or a simple congratulatory greeting.

Adler said he’s entertained the idea of changing the name from “Indian” to Ojibway Tacos to be “politically correct,” but insisted it’s not up to him to alter what’s become a “pow wow staple” in indigenous culture.

Besides, patrons seem to love the food, regardless of the name.