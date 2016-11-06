Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke, while another pedestrian remains in life-threatening condition after being hit in a separate incident on the other side of the city.

Police were called to the scene near Grenview Boulevard and Bloor Street West around noon on Sunday, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the east end of Toronto around the same time, police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East.

The victim, a female, was taken to hospital on an emergency run where she remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman has been taken into custody for impaired driving charges.

Police have not released any more information about the female victim, or the person killed in Etobicoke.

Pedestrians were also hit in two other incidents on Sunday afternoon, with both resulting in minor injuries.

In Leaside, a person was hit by a car at Wicksteed Avenue and Laird Drive, and the driver failed to remain on the scene.