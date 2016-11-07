Man hit by car on Avenue Road in life-threatening condition

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a car in Summerhill in Toronto on Monday morning.

Toronto Police Services got a call just after 9:30 a.m. about a collision on Avenue Rd. and Roxborough St. W.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported three people to hospital: the pedestrian and the two people in the car.

The driver had minor injuries, while the passenger suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics believe the car involved may have hit an electrical pole.