Toronto councillor wants training for alcohol servers to intervene in cases of sexual harassment

Starting next week, there will be new signs in the bathrooms of Ram in the Rye bar, encouraging patrons to ask for help if their date night is veering into uncomfortable territory.

The student-run bar at Ryerson University has been training its staff on how to spot and intervene when they see behaviour that could lead to sexual harassment and assault.

“Bars can definitely be high-risk environments for sexual assaults,” said manager Michael Verticchio, who in September asked the school’s sexual violence support and education centre to help with the training. “We wanted to go above and beyond in giving our staff tools to identify such situations and help with the safety of our clients.”

Such training for servers is part of a growing trend around the world — and something one Toronto city councillor wants to see become a mandatory part of working at place that serves alcohol.

Kristyn Wong-Tam plans to introduce her proposal at this week’s city council meeting. It comes on the heels of new provincial legislation that requires companies take a harder line — and closer look — on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Studies have shown rates of sexual violence are higher in and around establishments where alcohol is served, such as bars and nightclubs, she said, noting about 50 per cent of all sexual assaults in Canada involve the use of alcohol.

Some have even suggested in the past that sex assault prevention should be part of Smart Serve training.