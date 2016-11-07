Man found lying on road side in Markham dies in hospital
York Regional Police said the man appeared to have been deliberately wounded.
A 50-year-old man died in hospital after he was found without vital signs on the Old Kennedy Rd. in Markham.
Peel Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said that the man, found by a truck driver passing by, appeared to have “injuries consistent with a weapon.”
Although police had said earlier the man appeared to have been shot, they did not elaborate on what kind of weapon was used. “It is too early in the investigation to tell,” Pattenden said.
York Regional Police were around 5:40 a.m. Officers arrived at Old Kennedy Rd. just north of Steeles Ave, and attempted to revive the man. He was then taken to Sunnybrook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Old Kennedy Rd., north of Steeles Ave, is expected to be closed for most of the morning for the investigation.
